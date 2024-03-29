Naidu promises Godavari waters for Rayalaseema

VIJAYAWADA: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the next government in AP and supply the Godavari waters for Rayalaseema, Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu promised the region’s people on Thursday.

Addressing a large gathering as part of his Praja Galam election campaign at Raptadu in Anantapur district, Naidu assured the youths in AP that he would arrange 20 lakh jobs for them in the next five years. “My first signature as CM will be on the Meda district selection committee (DSC),” he said.



Naidu promised legislation for the safety and security of the community besides formulating a sub-plan for the BCs and pension for the BCs who crossed age 50.



Naidu said the farmers are the backbone of the state and the next state government will make the farmers the monarchs by providing them with drip irrigation and subsidies.



He asked people, "Since only 46 days are left, you all should come forward and shoulder this responsibility to save AP from this anarchic rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The people are not ready to listen to the false stories being narrated by the Chief Minister,” he said.



While the Praja Galam meetings are super-hits, the 'Sidhham' meetings of Jagan Mohan Reddy are super-flop shows, Naidu asserted.



He said, “These elections are very crucial for the future of AP. All the three parties — the TD, Jana Sena and the BJP — have jointly entered the fray. We have joined hands, keeping in view the future of five crore people of AP. We will encourage farmers to generate power in their own lands to meet their needs and if necessary supply to others too."



Naidu expressed confidence that the NDA would form the governments at the Centre and in AP. “The NDA will win 410 Lok Sabha seats and the state’s 160 plus Assembly seats,” he claimed.



He said, “It is the TD that has categorised the Madigas as A, B, C and D and we shall take up their district-wise categorisation too.”

In the evening, Naidu participated in a roadshow at Bukkaraya Samudram. He predicted that after May 13, AP will witness the wiping out of the YSRC. “Only 46 days are left for the NDA to form the government after punishing this Narakasura, Jagan,” Chandrababu thundered.