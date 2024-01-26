Naidu Never Follows Dharma, Ambati Tells Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu sought to soothe Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan saying Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has never followed Dharma in any aspect.

“This is the reason why Naidu has unilaterally announced that TD will contest from Mandapeta and Araku. This has forced Pawan to declare that Jana Sena will put up its candidates from Rajolu and Rajanagaram,” the minister explained.

“Alliance is not a virtue for Naidu. Chandrababu never follows what he says. He is a person who does not follow any Dharma. Know this brother Pawan Kalyan,” Ambati told the JS chief.

Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshu said history is repeating. Those who believed in Pawan in 2014 did not get anything. This time too, Naidu has side-lined Pawan Kalyan by announcing seats unilaterally.

Seshu went on to forecast that JS cadres will teach a befitting lesson to Pawan Kalyan for becoming a slave of Chandrababu Naidu.