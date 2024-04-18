Naidu Calls for People’s Support to Set Up Rama Rajyam in AP

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the people to support the TD-JS-BJP alliance in the present elections to provide AP with good governance and welfare.



Addressing a large public meeting as part of the Prajagalam along with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at Pedana in Krishna district on Wednesday, Naidu said: “The people are celebrating Sri Rama Navami festival in a grand manner all over the state. Lord Ram killed Ravanasura to usher in ‘Rama Rajyam’. Similarly, I urge the people of AP to defeat the YSRC and its leader Jagan Mohan Reddy so as to help the 3-party alliance to form the next government and establish ‘Rama Rajyam’.”

Naidu said the BJP-led NDA government with nearly 400 LS seats was all set to form government in Delhi for the third successive term. “It would be easy for AP to approach the Centre and get funds for taking up development works and to implement welfare schemes if the 3-party alliance forms the next government here.”

“If the YSRC is re-elected to power, it might not be able to get funds from the Centre with the ease with which we can get it,” he claimed.

Referring to the findings of 11 survey reports which stated that the 3-party alliance would win 17 to 23 Lok Sabha seats in AP, Naidu sounded confident of winning 160 Assembly and 25 LS seats.

The TD chief alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was playing dramas of ‘Kodi Kathi’ and stone pelting and even conspired to implicate the alliance leaders. “The YSRC leaders promised to offer `500, a quarter bottle of liquor and a biryani packet per head if the youngsters stand on the road and welcome Jagan Mohan Reddy during his bus yatra. As they failed to give these to the youths, somebody might have pelted a stone out of anger,” Naidu reasoned.

He asked as to why Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to respond “when I was attacked with stones at my Undavalli residence earlier,” even as the alliance leaders condemned the stone attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He lashed out at Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to generate sympathy on the pretext of death of his father and former CM, late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, in the 2014 polls, “murder of his uncle in 2019, and coming up with dead bodies of pensioners in the 2024 polls.”

Naidu said 20-30 MLAs and some MPs left Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party.

He called upon the chairpersons of Zilla Parishads, Mandal Parishad presidents, ZPTCs, MPTCs, gram sarpanches to join the alliance.

He announced several sops including two cents of land to the landless and financial assistance to construct pucca houses and to restore TIDCO houses.

Blaming Pedana MLA and minister Jogi Ramesh was involved in graft, he said and cautioned him to keep his mouth under control. He also gave a call to uproot YSRC from power and drown it in Bay of Bengal.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, referring to the remarks of Jagan Mohan Reddy on himself leaving the Bhimavaram Assembly segment to contest elsewhere, asked the CM: “Why are you feeling more pain about me when you changed candidates for 70 Assembly segments?”

He called upon the people to support the alliance to win the polls, and took potshots at Pedana MLA and minister Jogi Ramesh for his alleged involvement in high-level corruption. He promised to extend all support to several sections of the people in Pedana segment, be it Kalamkari workers, fishermen, youth or others and vowed to resolve the fluoride issue.