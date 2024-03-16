Naidu assures ₹7K honorarium to lawyers if elected to power

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that he will pay an honorarium of ₹7,000 per head / month as “Nyayamitra” to junior lawyers, apart from setting up a corpus fund of ₹100 crore for them, once the TD-JS-BJP alliance is elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Addressing lawyers at the “general elections summit” organised by the TD Legal Cell here on Saturday, Naidu assured to enhance the number of beneficiaries to 3,500 from the present 2,670.

The former chief minister further assured that once the alliance forms the government, they will pay the premium for ₹5 lakh medical claim to lawyers as well as ₹15 lakh accident insurance for them. In addition, he said, house sites will be allotted to lawyers.

He called upon lawyers to take up the responsibility of protecting Andhra Pradesh from YSRC.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the TD-JS-BJP alliance will win a majority of the seats in Andhra Pradesh. He predicted that the BJP-led NDA will win nearly 400 Lok Sabha seats.