Nagender says he demolished a foundation stone

Hyderabad: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender on Tuesday urged the government to approve the construction of an MLA camp office at the Idgah Ground on Road No. 10, Banjara Hills. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly, Nagender said his repeated requests on this issue had been ignored.

He also said there was a privilege issue which he was not pursuing, but mentioned that this pertained to the laying of a foundation stone for an electricity sub-station, also at the Idgah ground but he had no information or knowledge about it.

“So, in my regular style I demolished it (foundation stone plaque),” Nagender said.