MP: Mohan Yadav Cabinet To Sit In Khajuraho Today

Bhopal: The Mohan Yadav cabinet is scheduled to meet at the tourist hotspot of Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district on Tuesday.

This is a part of chief minister Mohan Yadav’s plan to hold cabinet meetings in famed heritage sites of Madhya Pradesh to showcase them as prime tourist destinations of MP.

This will be the fourth tourist hotspot of Madhya Pradesh where the state cabinet is going to meet since Mr. Yadav assumed office in December 2023.

The Mohan Yadav had earlier met in Singrampur, the capital of the erstwhile kingdom of Rani Durgavati, in Damoh district, Maheshwar, capital of erstwhile Holkar queen Ahalya Bai, in Khargone district, and Holkar Palace, Rajwada, the royal palace of the erstwhile ruling Holkar dynasty, in Indore district.

The state cabinet is scheduled to meet at Khajuraho Convention Centre on Tuesday.

Khajuraho temple, built between 885 CE to 1,000 CE, is famous for its architectural marvels and is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Mr. Yadav along with his ministerial colleagues are scheduled to go on a jungle safari in the Panna Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

The chief minister is also scheduled to hold review meetings of several departments in Khajuraho over two days, commencing on Monday.