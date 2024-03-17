Modi’s first meeting in AP today after alliance with TD, JS

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Boppudi village near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district at about 5 pm on Sunday, the first after BJP forged an alliance with Telugu Desam and Jana Sena to contest the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh scheduled on May 13.

It is also the first time that the Prime Minister is going to address an election meeting after the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections in the country.

PM Modi, Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will be sharing the dais for the first time after the 2014 elections.

There are high expectations on announcements that Narendra Modi is going to make at the public meeting, as TD-JS-BJP combo is firm on dethroning the ruling YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh in the forthcoming polls.

According to the tour programme, the Prime Minister will arrive at Gannavaram Airport from Delhi at about 4:10 pm on Sunday. He will arrive at the helipad in Boppudi village at 4:50 pm and will reach the public meeting venue at about 5 pm.

JS chief Pawan Kalyan, AP BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari and Telugu Desam supremo Chandrababu Naidu will address the meeting before Narendra Modi takes over.

Earlier in the day, Guntur range IG Palaraju and Palnadu SP Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy beefed up security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Meanwhile, police have issued an advisory diverting vehicles in view of the public meeting. No vehicles will be allowed on NH-16 from Chilakaluripeta to Medarametla, except for the vehicles proceeding to the public meeting.

Purandeswari, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and senior leaders from TD and JS held a meeting in Guntur and called upon people to turn up in large numbers for the public meeting.

They underlined that the three parties have forged an alliance for ensuring a bright future for AP after the forthcoming elections. They sounded confident that Andhra Pradesh will make rapid strides with a double-engine government.

The public meeting also gains significance as Narendra Modi will be addressing a meeting in AP for the first time after TD has re-joined the BJP-led NDA.