Modi to visit AP on May 6 and 8

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit AP for election campaign on May 6 and 8. Based on a tentative schedule, PM Modi will address election rallies and meetings in Rajamahendravaram, Anakapalli, Rajampet and Vijayawada. The AP polls are slated for May 13.

Sources say state BJP leaders are making efforts to get promises for AP from Modi on major issues like execution of Polavaram project by releasing funds, as also on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a railway zone, metro rail etc. The BJP is contesting in 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies in alliance with TD and Jana Sena.