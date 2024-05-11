Modi Takes Aim at Congress and BJD in Odisha Election Rallies

Bargarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought to tease the Indian National Congress by saying it was scared of Pakistan’s “atom bomb” and hence the party did not take any action against that nation despite the fact that country always encouraged “subversive” activities in India.

He said the Congress-led UPA government did not muster courage to take any action against Pakistan-based terrorists who caused a mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008 (best known as 26/11 Mumbai attack), fearing that Pakistan will retaliate.

“The Congress-led government was always apprehensive of Pakistan’s atom bomb. Hence, it always dithered to take required actions against that nation. However, my government has always appropriately responded to such incidents,” said Modi while addressing three separate poll rallies in Odisha.

He added, “May 11 is very special for every Indian. The Phokhran tests in 1998 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee showed the prowess of our scientists and the exceptional leadership of Vajpayee ji. But the Congress discounts this accomplishment and they scare India citing other nations. Shameful!”

The PM said the dream of Indian National Congress to get 10 per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats to get opposition status will not be fulfilled. The party will get below fifty seats.

“The number of the seats the Congress will get will be less than the age of its Shehzada. They are desperately looking for 10 per cent votes. However, let me make it clear that their dream will remain unfulfilled,” said Modi.

Castigating the Congress for “criticizing” President Droupadi Murmu for her visit to Ram Temple at Ayodhya, PM Modi said it was an act of “disrespect” to her.

“President Droupadi Murmu represents tribal communities. She is the commander-in-chief of the country’s three armed forces. However, a top leader of the Congress called a press conference a day after she offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. Is it not disrespectful to her? Should you not teach them a lesson through your ballot?” asked Modi, as the crowd thundered in unison, saying “yes.”

The PM claimed that the countdown for Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has started and BJP would form its own government in Odisha.

“As I had earlier announced, the BJP will win the assembly elections in Odisha. On June 6, we will name our chief minister’s candidate and on June 10, you will have an Odia CM who is quite versed with Odisha language and culture,” said Modi.

Mounting further attacks on the Naveen Patnaik government, he said in the last 25 years, he has ruined Odisha through ill-governance and nepotism.

“The last five years have been more disastrous. Naveen Patnaik and his officers have literally ruined the state. All-pervading corruption, lack of governance and nepotism have pushed the country into a state of utter backwardness,” Modi observed.

Targeting CM Naveen Patnaik’s close confidante V.K. Pandian, a Tamil Nadu-born bureaucrat-turned BJD politician, who is now virtually controlling the state administration and BJD organisation, Modi said, “Odisha is now being ruled by a Super Chief Minister who is a baahari (outsider). Should we tolerate a baahari?”