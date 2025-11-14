Modi-Nitish Pair A Hit In Bihar Polls: BJP Hails NDA's Performance

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday hailed the NDA's performance in the Bihar Assembly polls, saying people have once again expressed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development-focussed" politics. The BJP-led NDA has impressive leads in more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly seats, with trends indicating that the saffron party was on track to post its biggest tally with an excellent strike rate.

"NDA heading towards a landslide victory in Bihar," BJP MP and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said on X in Hindi.

Baluni also posted a video footage of Prime Minister Modi's poll campaigns in Bihar where he had asserted that the NDA would register its biggest-ever poll victory in the state.

Sharing the same video clip of Modi, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote on X in Bhojpuri, "Bihar kein bumper heet ho gaeel, jodi modi nitish ji ke hit ho gaeel (Bihar recorded a landslide victory, Modi-Nitish's pair became a hit".

With the trends showing the Congress being decimated in the elections, another BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took at swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying the opposition party did not just lose its legacy but credibility also under his leadership.

"Rahul's gift to the Congress on Nehruji's birth anniversary: 95 losses again and again! Legacy Lost, credibility lost Too!" Bhatia wrote on X.

Hailing the NDA's performance in the state polls, another BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said people of Bihar have once again expressed their trust in Modi's development-focused politics.

"People also want to ensure their participation in this journey of development. That's why they have chosen the NDA," he said on X.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya took a swipe at the RJD leadership, saying, "Both of Lalu's sons are trailing at this moment."

Even after 20 years, the echo of "jungle raj" can still be heard in Bihar, he said on X.