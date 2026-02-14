Modi Makes Historic Landing On Highway-cum-runway ELF In Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a historic landing at northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) aboard C-130J aircraft in Upper Assam's Moran, at the beginning of his day-long tour of Assam, slated to go to polls.

The Prime Minister, who took off from the Chabua airfield after his arrival, and landed at the ELF in Moran on a stretch of National Highway-37, also witnessed a display by the Indian Airforce showcasing a touchdown and landing of fighter jets including the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale.

The newly built Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Dibrugarh-Moran stretch of National Highway-37 , which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was also significant as it is located at a distance of less than than 300 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control with China. India has converted a stretch of highway in Assam into a potential runway for fighter jets, strengthening its operational posture along a sensitive frontier.









The ELF at Moran Bypass is the first such facility in Northeast India and has been developed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to allow military and civilian aircraft to land and take off during emergencies.

Designed as a dual-use infrastructure, the ELF can handle fighter aircraft weighing up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft with a maximum take-off weight of 74 tonnes. Officials said that the facility will play a crucial role in emergency response, enabling swift deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters and meeting strategic requirements in the region.

Mr Modi was earlier welcomed in Dibrugarh by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on his arrival for his daylong visit.