Modi Controlled By Certain Industrialists, Says Rahul Gandhi

Begusarai (Bihar): Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he alleged was being "controlled" by industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Addressing a rally in Begusarai for the Mahagathbandhan candidate and Congress leader Amita Bhushan, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at "Modi's 56 inch chest" yet again and repeated the claim that Operation Sindoor was suspended after pressure from the United States. "Operation Sindoor happened, Donald Trump's phone comes, Modi ji, who says they have a 56 inch chest gets scared as Donald Trump says to shut this Sindoor, and within two days PM Modi stopped it. The truth is that Narendra Modi is not only afraid of the US president, but he is also being controlled by people like Adani-Ambani," Rahul Gandhi said here.

"PM Modi has 56-inch chest, but the truth is that we don't get to know a person's courage with the size of the chest. (Mahatma) Gandhi ji fought against the Britishers, he didn't have a big chest but he was not afraid. There are many such people who do not have a big chest but are not cowards, but others are also there with 56-inch chest but are cowards," the Congress leader said.

"During the 71 war happened, Indian army was fighting against Pakistan. American Navy came here, and the American President (Richard Nixon) threatened the Indian PM to stop the war, whatever is happening in Bangladesh. Indira Gandhi did not back down, she said that US should do what they want, India will do what we want, and we showed them."

Continuing his tirade at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rahul Gandhi hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saying that there is no land in Bihar to set up industries. The Congress leader claimed that it is due to making deals of "giving away" land at Rs 1 to industrialist Adani that has left no land for the State."A few days ago Amit Shah said that there is no land to set up a company in Bihar. But I want to ask the Prime Minister that they say there is no land but you can give it to Adani Rs 1 after stealing it. There is land for that, but no land for Bihar's development," he said. The congress leader urging the voters to vote for the Mahagathbandhan alliance and promised the people the "best education".

He said that if voted to power they will set up a university in par with the Nalanda University and promised to make Bihar a hub for international students too. "Our Mahagathbandhan will come to power in Bihar, and we will provide the best education to you. I give this personal guarantee to you that the day the INDIA alliance comes to power in the centre, we will open a university as good as Nalanda University. We will open such a university where students from across the world will come and take admission," he said.

The Begusarai assembly constituency, one of the closely watched constituencies, is gearing up for a keenly contested fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, while the entry of Jan Suraaj adds a fresh dimension to the high-stakes battle in the State. Traditionally considered a BJP stronghold, dominated by upper-caste 'Bhumihaar' voters, Begusarai (Constituency 146) will witness the party's sitting MLA and a Bhumihaar leader, Kundan Kumar, seeking re-election. The Congress candidate Amita Bhushan, also a Bhumihaar face is looking an upset against the BJP candidate.Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.