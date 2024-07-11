MMTS service will be on par with Metro: Etala

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar said that people in several colonies on Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) route have been requesting to arrange stations at a closer distance of 1 km or 1.5 km like Metro train route. “The MMTS service will be on par with Metro,” he said assuring them that their proposals would be addressed with the Railway authorities.

After visiting the ongoing modernisation works at the Medchal Railway station and the RuB works in the city, Rajender interacted with the officials there and briefed them about the public grievances.

Railways, which have taken up the works at a cost of ₹32 crore, is covering up the modernisation works at Goudavelli, Gundla Pochampalli, Bollaram, Alwal and Ammuguda railway stations, he said.

Grievances, including Bolarum and Vinayaknagar railway crossing gates which have been closing down for long hours and leading to a lot of nuisance, have been addressed by locals to Rajendar who assured that he would meet the Railway minister with their proposals to get a solution.

“The underpasses must be designed looking at the requirements for the next 20 years,” he said.

The MP also said out that the modernisation works at Secunderabad, Kachiguda, Charlapalli and other railway stations in the state have been going ahead at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore.











