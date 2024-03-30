Minister Priyank Kharge Slams BJP's 3 R Strategy: Renaming, Repackaging, and Relaunching

KALABURGI: Minister Priyank Kharge criticized the BJP, accusing it of a strategy he dubbed as the "3 R's" – Renaming, Repackaging, and Relaunching old projects while claiming them as their own. Speaking at the party office on Saturday, Kharge stated, "The BJP government is adept at following the 3 R strategy – Renaming, Repackaging, and Relaunching. None of the projects initiated by the Modi government is genuinely new. They have renamed the projects started by the Congress government."

Challenging the BJP to showcase the government's accomplishments, Kharge declared, "Let them present the achievements of the BJP government. I, myself, am prepared to set the stage for an open debate. We extend an invitation for anyone from their side to join. If they wish to witness our development, I will arrange a bus with AC facilities and a guide. Let the BJP leaders accompany us."Kharge also reiterated concerns about the misuse of central agencies, stating, "Agencies like the ED and IT are like the central government's frontal organizations. They regularly send 'love letters,'" he mocked.Accusing the BJP of using investigating agencies to suppress opposition voices, Kharge cited objections from Germany, the US, and the United Nations regarding the arrest of opposition leaders during elections, particularly in light of Kejriwal's recent arrest.Kharge also pointed out internal dissent within the state BJP, noting, "There's growing opposition within the BJP ranks, even against leaders like Yediyurappa. They demand resolution to the confusion surrounding ticket distribution."Expressing confidence in the Congress-led INDI alliance, Kharge asserted, "The BJP is already sensing defeat. Their internal surveys predict they won't secure 200 seats. Yet, they boast of 'Abki baar 400 paar.' We are confident that the Congress-led alliance will emerge victorious," he said.Turning his attention to the sitting MP of Gulbarga, Dr. Umesh Jadhav, who defeated Mallikarjun Kharge in the last election, Priyank Kharge criticized, "Instead of fulfilling his role as an MP, Jadhav behaves like the president of a Modi fan club."Kharge listed developmental works under Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership and questioned Jadhav's actions. "I have talked about threats from 'Manuvadis,' and Jadhav has responded to it. Did I even mention his name?" he questioned.