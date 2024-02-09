MIM Ready to Extend Conditional Support to Congress Govt, Says Akbar

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said that his party was ready to extend conditional support to the Congress government if it addressed problems concerning the minorities, and if Muslims were not treated as the second-grade citizens.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to Governor's address in the Assembly on Friday, Owaisi sought higher allocation of funds for minorities in the Budget, equal representation for minorities and Muslims in the state administration and corporations, sufficient funds for the skill development of Muslim youth in Hyderabad.

He urged the Congress government not to allow the BJP to divide the people for political gains in the Lok Sabha elections. He said the previous BRS government was successful in checking such divisive forces and the Congress should continue it.

Stating that the AIMIM was against judging the performance of a new government in just two months, Owaisi asked the Congress to specify timelines for the implementation of Six Guarantees, and other poll promises made during Assembly polls.

Owaisi urged the Congress government to spell its stand on the pending Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) brought by the BRS government. He said thousands of applicants were waiting for approvals for years. He asked the government to take steps to clear pending cases in the High Court and the Supreme Court on the BPS.

He requested the government to remove liquor shops in the vicinity of educational institutions and places of worship and act tough against the drug menace. Owaisi asked the government to clarify whether only ration card holders were eligible to avail six guarantees and other poll promises.