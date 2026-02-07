Manipur Hills Erupt As Kuki-Zo MLAs Join Govt

NEW DELHI, CHURACHANDPUR: Thousands of protesters on Friday held rallies across Manipur’s hill districts opposing the participation of three Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs in the formation of the new BJP-led government, alleging that the legislators had betrayed the community.

Effigies of Nemcha Kipgen, who was sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister, and BJP MLAs L M Khaute and N Sanate were burnt during protests in Churachandpur district. The demonstrations were also held in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

In Churachandpur, a rally was jointly organised by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights and the Women’s Wing of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum to protest Kipgen’s participation in the government. Protesters marched from Koite Playground to the Wall of Remembrance, covering nearly three kilometres, and raised slogans demanding Kipgen’s resignation and reiterating calls for a separate administration for the community.

The Kuki Zo Council on Thursday alleged that the three MLAs had violated the January 13 Lungthu Resolution, which stipulated that community representatives would participate in government formation only after receiving written assurances from the Centre and the State on the creation of a separate administrative unit in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature.

A 24-hour total shutdown imposed in Kuki-majority areas was relaxed to allow the rallies. One protester said, “The MLAs betrayed the expectations of the people by joining the government of Manipur and Nemcha Kipgen was made a Deputy Chief Minister.”

Similar protests condemning the three BJP MLAs were held at Saikul in Kangpokpi district and at Moreh in Tengnoupal district. Following the demonstrations, security was tightened at the residences of the legislators in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl districts.

Meanwhile, Minister Govindas Konthoujam, who was sworn in on Wednesday, said there were disturbances in Churachandpur but the situation was under control. “They are expressing their anger and discontent. Security arrangements are in place. Many want normalcy to return, and things will improve gradually,” he said.

The protests come amid renewed demands by Kuki-Zo leaders for a separate administrative unit. BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister on Wednesday after the Centre revoked President’s Rule. Nemcha Kipgen and Naga People’s Front MLA L Dikho took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

N. Sanate and L.M. Khaute were part of the BJP-led NDA delegation that met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal to stake claim to form the government. Of the 10 Kuki-Zo legislators in the Assembly, seven belong to the BJP.

Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, which led to the imposition of President’s Rule in February last year.