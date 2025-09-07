Manipur Governor Holds Meeting With BJP Leaders, Ahead of PM’s Likely Visit

Guwahati: Amid the speculation of the central government exploring the possibility of restoring the government in the state, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday met senior BJP leaders including former chief minister N Biren Singh at Rajbahawan in Imphal.

Indicating that meeting also discussed the pros and cons of upcoming likely visit of Prime minister Narendra Modi, security sources said that those present included former chief minister N Biren Singh, speaker of the state assembly Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, BJP's state unit president A Sharda Devi among others.

The state chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, security advisor Kuldiep Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh were also present in the meeting. Informing that altogether 23 BJP MLAs, led by Biren Singh, attended the meeting, security sources said that the closed-door meeting which lasted about 40 minutes also discussed the ground situation.

Security sources said that the deliberations were largely focused on the administrative and political preparedness for PM Modi's scheduled visit to the Northeast, including a possible stop in Imphal.

Though, security agencies refused to make any comment over the high-level meeting but indicated that authorities floated the idea of roping in civil society groups expressing reservation and dissension over the recent pact of the central government with Kuki groups.

Manipur has been under President's Rule following months of violent unrest that left more than 260 people dead and tens of thousands displaced.