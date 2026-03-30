Manipur CM Appeals For Calm After Clashes In Ukhrul

Guwahati: A day after fratricidal violence and clashes among the Naga groups, Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday appealed to the Tangkhul Naga community in Ukhrul district to help restore peace and maintain law and order.

Tension gripped the district after violence broke out involving Naga groups. The chief minister expressed concern over the situation, calling the incident “unfortunate” and stressing that violence cannot provide any solution.

Appealing for restraint, Mr Singh urged all communities to shun violence and cooperate with authorities. He assured that the government is taking the matter seriously and that action will be taken as per the law.

Amid the unrest, the chief minister also chaired a high-level meeting with BJP MLAs at the state secretariat. Discussions focused on strengthening governance, improving delivery of development programmes, and ensuring that benefits reach all sections of society.

The latest incident comes months after a similar clash between Tangkhul and Kuki groups in Litan village of Ukhrul district earlier this year, which had led to a temporary suspension of internet services due to the volatile situation.

It is significant that four cadres of the Myanmar-based Eastern Flank, an estranged formation of the Naga Army under NSCN (I-M), were gunned down in a suspected case of fratricide in Manipur’s border district of Kamjong on Saturday night.

Security sources said that a team of six Eastern Flank cadres was travelling in a vehicle, along the Imphal–Kasom Khullen road, when they came under fire at around 9 pm near Hongbei village. While four cadres were killed on the spot, two managed to escape.

Police sources said that the motive was yet to be ascertained. However, the Eastern Flank — whose two top leaders, HS Ramsan (Hanshi) and A Raman, were terminated by the NSCN (IM) leadership in 2024 —questioned the organisation’s chain of command in its condolence message.