Mamata Banerjee Appeals CEC For Halting SIR Exercise in WB

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in a letter on Thursday to halt the special intensive revision (SIR) in the state after her repeated verbal pleas went in vain.

Ms Banerjee wrote, “Now, I am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing SIR has reached a deeply alarming stage. The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous.”

She mentioned, “BLOs are now operating far beyond human limits. They are expected to manage their principal duties (many being teachers and frontline workers) while simultaneously conducting door-to-door surveys and handling complex e-submissions. Most are struggling with online forms due to lack of training, server failures, and repeated data mismatches.”

The Trinamul Congress supremo then claimed, “At this pace, it is almost certain that by 4th December, voter data across multiple constituencies cannot be uploaded maintaining required accuracy. Even more concerning is the fact that many BLOs, under extreme pressure and fear of punitive action, are being pushed to submit incorrect or incomplete entries-risking disenfranchisement of genuine voters and eroding the integrity of the electoral roll.”

She complained, “What is particularly unacceptable is the response from the Election Commission at this juncture. Instead of offering support, extending timelines, or addressing systemic flaws, the office of CEO West Bengal has resorted to intimidation. Show-cause notices are being issued without justification. BLOs already stretched and distressed are being threatened with severe disciplinary action simply because the Commission refuses to acknowledge the reality on the ground.”

Ms Banerjee also pointed out the timing of the SIR at the peak of harvesting season when “Millions of farmers and labourers are engaged in essential agricultural work and cannot be expected to abandon the fields to participate in SIR enumeration.”

On the deaths, she observed, “The human cost of this mismanagement is now unbearable. Yesterday, an anganwadi worker serving as a BLO in Mal, Jalpaiguri, died by suicide reportedly under crushing SIR-related pressure. Several others have lost their lives since this process began.”

The CM stated, “Under these circumstances, I strongly urge and expect immediate corrective action. Continuing this unplanned, coercive drive not only endangers more lives but also jeopardises the legitimacy of the electoral revision itself. I would request you to kindly intervene decisively to halt the ongoing exercise, stop coercive measures, provide proper training and support, and thoroughly reassess the present methodology and timelines.”

She added, “If this path is not corrected without delay, the consequences for the system, the officials, and the citizens will be irreversible. This intervention is not only necessary but imperative to protect the integrity of electoral process and our democratic framework. This is a moment that demands responsibility, humanity, and decisive corrective action. I trust you will act accordingly-and without delay.”