Large turnout to greet CM Jagan during roadshow in Rajamahendravaram

Vijayawada: The city of Rajamahendravaram reverberated with chants of ‘Jai Jagan’ as a large number of people gathered on both sides of the road to greet Chief Minister and YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Bus Yatra on Thursday.



Jagan Mohan Reddy started his Memantha Siddham from his night stay point in Tetali village of Tanuku mandal in West Godavari district in the morning. He covered Tanuku, Ravulapalem, Jonnada, Pottilanka, Kadiapulanka and Vemagiri and entered Rajamahendravaram.

He covered the main thoroughfares like Morampudi, Tadithota, Church Centre, Ajad Chowk, Devi Chowk, Paper Mill Centre, Diwan Cheruvu and Rajangaram and reached ST Rajapuram in Gokavaram mandal, East Godavari, to retire for the night.

As the convoy of vehicles entered the city, a large number of people greeted the CM and he responded to them with folded hands and a smile on his face.

When he arrived at Azad Chowk, the people cheered him. But, by then, it was past sunset and the people could not have a close glimpse of the CM.

Many among the crowd hailed the CM. A private sector employee S. Srinivas said, “The Jagan Mohan Reddy government came to the rescue of people infected with Coronavirus. Otherwise the death toll could have been more. Overall, Chandrababu Naidu did much less for underprivileged during his 14 years’ rule, compared with what Jagan Mohan Reddy did.”

The waiting people were disappointed when they were informed that Jagan Mohan Reddy was not going to address them at Devi Chowk Centre.

One of them, K. Sai, said, “YSRC would win the polls mainly because of the welfare schemes and developmental works.”

A section of the waiting youth were seen lustily cheering and dancing to the tunes of songs being played during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the city.

At one point, the CM stepped down from his vehicle to talk to a family that came to meet him in an ambulance seeking help for an accident survivor. The CM talked to the patient and promised necessary help, at Madiki village.

Former minister Indukuri Ramakrishnan Raju met the CM at Tetali stay point.

AP Chamber of Commerce convener from Tadepalligudem, Ganinin Subba Rao joined the YSRC.

Several other leaders including MRPS founder president U. Brahmadiha Madiga, Madiga Maha Sena president Prem Kumar, AP Human Rights Commission’s former member G, Srinivas, Madiga Intellectual Forum representative G. Bapiraj and Dalit Sena representative Ravi Prakash met the CM.