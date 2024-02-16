Kurnool Politicos Launch Digital Campaigns to Woo Voters

KURNOOL: Recognising the influential role of social media in election campaigns, political leaders are increasingly utilising platforms like Facebook, X and WhatsApp, which serve as cost-effective campaign tools, allowing parties to avoid expenses on traditional media advertisements.

Various teams are actively managing the social media profiles of political parties, conducting campaigns and rallying support for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the district.

Aspiring candidates and declared contestants are initiating their own campaigns by creating separate WhatsApp groups, ‘X’ accounts, and Facebook pages. They are using these platforms to communicate their agenda, development plans (in the case of ruling party), and criticisms (if in opposition).

Social media posts reveal continuous clashes between the ruling and opposition parties, as well as newcomers like Jana Sena, BJP and other left-wing parties. Campaign groups are employing promoters to disseminate information and attract voters.

Telugu Desam candidate in Kurnool T.G. Bharat recently organised an in-house meeting with promoters to rally support. City mayor B.Y. Ramaiah, Kodumur in-charge Dr. Adimulapu Satish, party leader Kotla Harshavardhan Reddy and others conducted a meeting in the city on Saturday, engaging with social media promoters and outlining their roles in the upcoming elections.

Leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties across different constituencies have commenced their digital campaigns. Ruling party in-charges, including Butta Renuka from Yemmiganur, B. Virupakshi in Aluru, Dr. A. Satish from Kodumuru, Dr Hafeez Khan from Kurnool, Dr. Sudheer Dhara from Nandikotkur, minister Buggana Rajendranath in Dhone, and opposition leaders B.V. Jayanageswara Reddy in Yemmiganur, Bhuma Akhila Priya in Allagadda, Subba Reddy in Dhone, Brahmananda Reddy in Nandyal, and others have commenced their digital campaigns.

Whether it is routine campaigns, meetings, interactions with voters, or community gatherings, leaders are using social media platforms to communicate with the electorate much before the actual commencement of the election process.

A senior ruling party leader said, "Fortunately, Election Commission of India (ECI) has not given priority or scrutinised this type of expenditure. Therefore, we plan to leverage social media for election campaigns in advance, aiming to create an election environment among voters."