Kishan Reddy Slams Congress for Failing Women, Farmers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union minister and state BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday flayed the Congress, saying the state government has failed to implement promises given to women.

Addressing a protest programme by the BJP Mahila Morcha, he said, “The CM is whiling away his time. The Congress had made the promises in the names of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul in their presence. Revanth had even egged on the farmers to take fresh loans promising to pay them once they came to power. KCR had also failed to keep promises and ruled the state sans a woman in his first Cabinet.”

Listing out the promises the Congress had made, he wondered what happened to the one to give ₹2,000 per month to women for last seven months. Farmers and tenant farmers and farmhands are yet to receive ₹15,000 rythu bharosa and ₹12,000 per month respectively. The assurance to give scooties for free has faced the same fate.



The credit for giving 33 percent reservation to women goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who passed the Act in Parliament. Even a woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had failed to do the same and the party had kept it in cold storage. The state government is taking women for a ride by slashing the number of regular buses while it goes to town on its free bus promise. The state government is taking the state deeper into debts and is adding to the BRS regime's ₹7 lakh crores debts. Lands belonging to the government and housing board are being sold, he said.



He also reminded the Congress of its promise to remove liquor belt shops that had rendered many women widowed and left families in the lurch. What is the problem for the state government in issuing ration cards when the Centre provides free rice under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 80 crores people, he wondered.

The youth are looking forward to the promised job calendar. Having won with deception, the Congress is struggling to implement its six guarantees but will not be allowed to go scot-free, he added.