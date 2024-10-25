Kerala NCP Leader Faces Allegations of Bribery

Thiruvananthapuram: Allegations have surfaced that Kerala NCP leader Thomas K. Thomas offered Rs 50 crore each to two MLAs of the ruling front, causing a stir within the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state.

These allegations reportedly cost Thomas K. Thomas, the Kuttanad MLA, a position in the Cabinet. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is said to have denied Thomas a Cabinet berth following these allegations and also brought up the serious claims at a recent LDF leadership meeting.

The NCP state leadership and Sharad Pawar decided to replace their current nominee, Forest Minister A K Saseendran, with Thomas. However, due to allegations of a 50 crore offer, the chief minister reportedly decided not to induct Thomas into the ministry.

It is alleged that Antony Raju of the Janathipathya Kerala Congress and Kovoor Kunjumon of the RSP Leninist were offered Rs 50 crore to join the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, a BJP ally.

Both Thomas and Kunjumon have denied the allegations, while Antony Raju has confirmed that he informed the chief minister of the situation.

Kovoor Kunjumon stated that he was called by the chief minister in Kollam to discuss the issue. "I have shared my perspective with the chief minister," he remarked, pointing out that during his 30-year public service history, he has remained committed to the Left deology despite not getting any government positions.

Antony Raju also mentioned that he had communicated with the chief minister regarding this matter.

M V Govindan, CPM state secretary, said the party has not discussed the issue.