Kerala CM launches CPM led LDF campaign for byelections

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday launched the ruling CPM-led LDF's election campaign for the upcoming by-election, criticising the Congress for not effectively countering communal forces nationwide.

Inaugurating the election convention in support of LDF candidate U R Pradeep for Chelakara assembly constituency, the chief minister targeted KPCC President K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, accusing one of shielding RSS shakhas and the other of venerating Golwalkar's portrait. The by poll in Chelakara constituency in Thrissur district was necessitated because of the election of sitting MLA and former minister K Radhakrishnan to Lok Sabha from Alathur parliamentary constituency.

Pinarayi highlighted that while communal tensions were rising in various parts of the country, the people of Kerala have resisted any attempts to polarise the state. He attacked the Modi Government for neglecting the state’s development needs.

Addressing the issue of gold smuggling in Malappuram, the Chief Minister remarked that there are individuals implying that no action should be taken against such unlawful acts. He noted that Malappuram has the highest seizure of gold because it is home to Karipur airport. He also highlighted that a significant amount of hawala money was confiscated in Malappuram, questioning whether it isn't the government's duty to halt such activities and whether the government isn't accountable for curbing gold smuggling.

Pinarayi stated that the Sangh Parivar consistently attempts to misrepresent Malappuram. The Congress, supported by the Muslim League, resisted the district's creation, dubbing it "mini Pakistan." Pinarayi emphasized that a crime in Malappuram is no different from one in any other district and should not be attributed to any particular community. The government's stance is that crime should not cast blame on any community but should be viewed simply as a criminal act.

The Chief Minister has faced criticism from the Congress, which has accused him of taking a lenient approach towards the BJP-Sangh Parivar. The Congress has leveled allegations against Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming he has an arrangement with the Sangh Parivar, citing several instances. These include the contentious meetings of former ADGP Law and Order, M R Ajith Kumar, with top RSS leaders such as Dattatreya Hosable and Ram Madhav. It is alleged by the Congress that these meetings were conducted at the Chief Minister's behest.

The Congress also targeted Pinarayi Vijayan for his comments on gold smuggling and hawala transactions being linked to anti-national and anti-state activities in Malappuram district. The opposition accused him of aligning with the Sangh Parivar's narrative, which has often stigmatized Malappuram due to its majority Muslim population.

Furthermore, the Congress holds the chief minister responsible for the disruption at the Thrissur Pooram festival, which occurred shortly before the Lok Sabha elections. The police had imposed strict restrictions, negatively impacting the display of fireworks and other rituals. The Congress believes that the public's frustration over the disruption of Thrissur Pooram translated into votes for Suresh Gopi, who secured the Thrissur seat, marking BJP's entry into the Lok Sabha from Kerala.

However, the LDF claims that a drop of over 80,000 in the Congress vote share compared to 2019 was one of the factors contributing to the BJP's victory.