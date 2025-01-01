Kejriwal writes to RSS cheif, asks if BJP is weakening democracy

The Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, raising several questions related to the actions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including whether the RSS thinks that the BJP is weakening democracy.In the letter, Kejriwal seeks clarification on various issues concerning the BJP's conduct and its impact on democracy.Kejriwal asked Bhagwat whether RSS supports the wrongdoings of the BJP in the past. He also questions the practice of BJP leaders openly distributing money and whether RSS supports the BJP in buying votes.Additionally, Kejriwal raised concerns about the large-scale cutting of Dalit and Purvanchali votes, asking if RSS believes this is right for democracy."Whatever wrong BJP has done in the past, does RSS support it? BJP leaders are openly distributing money. Does RSS support buying votes? Dalit and Purvanchali votes are being cut on a large scale. Does RSS think this is right for democracy? Does RSS not think that BJP is weakening democracy?" Kejriwal wrote in his letter.Earlier on Monday, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voters in Delhi, specifically in the Shadara constituency, where she claims BJP leader Vishal Bharadwaj submitted applications for the deletion of voters."BJP wants to cut the votes of the many Purvanchalis living in Delhi. One Vishal Bharadwaj of BJP gave applications for the deletion of voters' names in the Shadara constituency. When we raised our voices against it, then he stopped it," Kakkar said.She further alleged that BJP leader Parvesh Sharma distributed money for votes in the New Delhi constituency and submitted conflicting applications to the Election Commission for voter deletions and additions."In the New Delhi constituency, BJP leader Parvesh Sharma did the work of distributing money for votes. A BJP leader put an application in ECI for deletion of voters' names. There was another application to add names of voters. BJP is rattled," Kakkar added.Meanwhile, on Sunday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the BJP is "manipulating voters' lists"; the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi clarified that all objections and claims regarding the draft electoral roll were addressed by December 24. The final roll will be published on January 6, 2025.Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025, the battle between the AAP and BJP has become intense, with the parties levelling allegations against each other.