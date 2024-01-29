KCR to Take MLA Oath on Feb 1

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is all set to take oath as MLA on February 1. He could not take oath along with the rest of the party legislators on February 9 as he was recuperating from a total hip replacement surgery following a fall at his farmhouse.

Party working president K.T. Rama Rao who was attending to his father on that day took on December 14.



Chandrashekar Rao will also assume the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly; he had been earlier elected unanimously by BRS MLAs as their Legislature Party leader. He is expected to regularly begin visiting the BRS office after the first week of February, as the party prepares to gear itself up for the coming Lok Sabha elections.