KCR for strong Oppn, seeks vote for BRS

Hyderabad: Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said he will lead a protest at the 125-foot tall statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar near the state Secretariat if the government fails to release Dalit Bandhu funds.

Speaking at a large campaign rally in Chevella for the Lok Sabha elections, Rao criticised the Congress government for recalling funds allocated by the previous administration for Dalit Bandhu, asserting that the work done for Dalit welfare by the BRS must not be undone.

The BRS chief said the state government has undone, in less than five months, 10 years of work by his government and pushed Telangana back to pre-2014 state. He cited the irregular power and drinking water supply, and the neglect of the farming community.

Urging support for the BRS in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rao stressed on the need for a strong Opposition and cautioned against endorsing the actions of the Congress.

He also criticised the BJP, accusing it of increasing prices and neglecting Telangana's interests post-bifurcation. “You can either be in the pocket of Modi, or face ED,” he said.

Chandrashekar Rao addressed the recent defection of Congress candidate G. Ranjith Reddy from the BRS, urging voters to teach him a lesson for his actions.

“What have we not done for him? Ranjith Reddy won the last time from Chevella thanks to BRS. Did I not come here and ask for votes for him? Why has he left the BRS,” he asked.