KCR Criticises Telangana Budget as Anti-Farmer Policy

Hyderabad: The BRS party president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday found fault with the state Budget introduced in the Legislative Assembly stating that this Budget was an anti-farmer government's policy.



Addressing the media point, Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Budget indicated that the government has no proper plan for welfare of people in the state. The Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarkha's Budget looks like a street meeting without any important things in the Budget.



The Government failed to continue the sheep scheme for Yadava community and no assurance for Dalits in implementing Dalit Bandhu schemes. The state government betrayed farmers, BCs and Dalits without announcing any special policies and schemes for them in the Budget.



"The state Budget was trash and nothing important in terms of financial assistance to farmers. There was no assurance for farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and funds allocation. In the Budget, the government failed to mention about the Rythu Bandhu and Dalith Bandhu schemes," the former chief minister said.



Chandrasekhar Rao also alleged that the state government could not make a single policy related to development of Information Technology (IT), Industries sector, agriculture, and others. In the Budget, the government did not explain about any welfare schemes for people's welfare.



"The Congress Government is purely anti farmer government in Telangana. We wanted to give six months to the government, but it is time to raise their voices for people's issues in the state. The previous BRS government introduced several schemes for all sections of people but the Congress government failed to provide welfare for people in the state," the former chief minister said.