Kashmir Elections Reject 2019 Changes Says Mirwaiz

Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and chairman of separatist Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday asserted that the results of the recently held Assembly elections in the Union Territory is a clear-cut message to the Centre that the decisions taken by it on August 5, 2019 are not acceptable to its people. He asked the upcoming government to prioritise the restoration of the people’s “snatched” rights, repeal what he alleged are draconian laws and release political prisoners.

“The outcome of these elections is a clear-cut message against the August 2019 unilateral decisions. It also drives home the message to those who are going to take the reins of government to push for the restoration of rights of the people, the release of political prisoners, and repealing draconian laws,” he said while delivering a post-sermon customary speech from the pulpit of Srinagar’s Jama Masjid.

He said that the people have through these elections sent a unanimous and clear message that in every manner available to them, they will resist attempts to subjugate and disempower them. “This time, through a consolidated ballot, they registered their strong disapproval of the drastic unilateral changes made in August 2019, since when they have been systematically disempowered, deprived, and their voices stifled,” he said.

The Mirwaiz hoped that those voted to power are respectful of the voters' message and fulfil the promise they made to restore the legal safeguards, and the rights “snatched” from them in 2019. “The ownership of our land and resources, the constitutional commitments reneged on, our very identity, and dignity were further undermined by the 2019 Commandments,” he asserted.

He said, “While we (Hurriyat) peacefully strive for those rights never given to us for almost the last eight decades, for which we are constantly struggling and being sent to jails, we have been constantly appealing to the Government of India for engagement and the release of political prisoners which include political leaders, lawyers, human rights activists and youth.”

He added, “As promised to the people, the incoming government should urgently take up the matter with the Government of India and help secure the release of all political prisoners and youth languishing in jails for years and decades, some even without trial, and push for the withdrawal of the draconian laws, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Public Safety Act, under which they themselves were incarcerated in 2019”.

He said that these laws have destroyed people’s lives and that the medical condition of many prisoners in jail is very worrying. “There is an urgent humanitarian need to reunite them with their families, so this matter demands immediate attention and should be addressed on priority,” he said.