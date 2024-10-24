Karnataka: Congress Nominee Files Papers for Channapatna By-Poll

Bengaluru: Accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar among other leaders, Congress nominee and former minister C.P. Yogeshwar on Thursday filed his nominations at Channapatna Tahsildhar’s office for Channapatna by-poll in Ramanagar district slated to be held on November 13.

The by-poll is held after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of H.D. Kumaraswamy as MLA of Channapatna assembly seat. He resigned after winning the Mandya parliamentary election in 2024.

On Wednesday, Yogeshwar quit the BJP to join the Congress party. A 5-time MLA, Yogeshwar represented twice as a Congress nominee in 20024 and 2008. In BJP, he was made an MLC which he quit a couple of days back.

Nominee Yogeshwar told reporters Congress party will make a comeback in Channapatna assembly seat through his victory in the by-poll.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters the victory of Yogeshwar is fur sure in the by-poll with a big margin and explained the ruling Congress government will consider 5-guarantee schemes such as Rs 2,000 cash benefit for female of a family, upto 200 units of free power, free travel for women in State run buses among other two schemes, to support the Congress nominee.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar asked the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy to come out with his contributions for Channapatna which he represented in 2018-2023 and again from 2023-24 (May).

Questioning the alliance between BJP and JDS, Shivakumar observed JDS entered into alliance with BJP for political convenience.