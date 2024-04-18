Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP's Sudhakar of Corruption, Predicts Jail Time

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday observed that the situation would arise in coming days when former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee for Chikkaballapura parliamentary seat D. Sudhakar would be behind the bars over ‘corruption’ charges against him and exuded confidence that Sudhakar will be proved ‘corrupt’ (by the Court) over his alleged irregularities during Covid-19 pandemic. When Covid-19 hit, Sudhakar was the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Services under the BJP regime in the State.

At a roadshow in Chikkaballapura town, Siddaramaiah stated investigation over the allegations of irregularities is underway and expressed confidence that the charges against the former minister would be proved and a situation would arise when he will be put behind bars.

At the roadshow with Congress nominee Raksha Ramaiah, Siddaramaiah said the verdict given by the people’s court is much bigger than the punishment awarded by judicial court and the verdict of the people’s court should be to defeat BJP-Janata Dal Secular consensus nominee D. Sudhakar.

“He should be defeated again,” said Siddaramaiah referring to the defeat of Sudhakar in the 2023 Assembly poll in Chikkaballapura Assembly seat. Now, Sudhakar has again entered the fray and managed to secure a BJP ticket using his influence and asked the voters “If (Sudhakar) is elected to Lok Sabha, corruption would increase.” “Do you wish for a corrupt person to be in the Lok Sabha?” he asked the gathering.

Siddaramaiah satted that a survey report has pointed out that BJP led National Democratic Alliance would win in about 200-220 seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha and a government led by Congress party and its allies would come to power at the Centre.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said Modi ruled the country for 10 years but failed to deliver his assurances made to the voters in 2014 and stated that the black money stashed in foreign countries would be brought to the country but that did not happen, youths had faith in Modi who had assured to generate 20 crore jobs but that also did not come true, farmers income to double also went futile among others.