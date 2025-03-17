Karnataka: BJP To Oppose Reservation To Muslims In Govt Contracts

Bengaluru: Taking a serious of the ruling Congress government decision to provide 4 percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would stage a strong protest if the Bill to provide 4 percent reservation for Muslims is introduced in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra criticized the State Government over its cabinet decision to provide 4 percent reservation for Muslims under 2B category in government tenders and questioned “Why the State Government providing 4 percent reservation for Muslims in government projects while ignoring the poor among Hindus?”

Vijayendra stated BJP strongly opposed the divisive agenda led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Issuing a clarification that his party is not against Muslims, Vijayendra said his party opposed the vote-bank politics of the Congress party and its appeasement politics and pointed out that his party made Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam the President.

He also referred to some of the leaders of the Muslim community such as Najma Heptulla, Justice Abdul Nazeer and Mohammad Arif Khan as Governors of different States under BJP rule in the country.

Vijayendra stated it was the BJP which honored Ustad Bismillah JKhan with the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna and not the Congress party.