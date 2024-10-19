Karnataka: BJP Leader Criticises Congress Amid ED Raid

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP leader Brijesh Chowta has claimed that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raid on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office has exposed the Congress-led Karnataka government.

“The time is near when the Siddaramaiah-led government, accused of corruption, will be held accountable,” he said in a press statement.

Chowta alleged that state investigative agencies under the Karnataka government have been working to shield Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a key accused in the case.

“While it is known that the state government is misleading people and evading accountability, the ED's involvement will bring the truth to light,” he said.

Chowta criticized Congress for dismissing any investigation as politically motivated, a tactic he claimed the party uses to cover up its misdeeds. He also expressed confidence that the ED probe would expose the Congress government’s mishandling of public funds.

“The Congress government's unscientific free schemes have drained the state’s treasury. The Rs 5,000 crore MUDA land scam is not a minor issue. Recovering this money could resolve many of Karnataka’s problems,” he said.

He credited the Mysuru Chalo rally, led by BJP state president BY Vijayendra, with mobilizing public support against the government, and declared that the fight would continue until those responsible for looting Karnataka are brought to justice.