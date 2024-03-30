Karnataka Authorities Seize Cash, Liquor, and Goods in Election Crackdown

BALLARI: Authorities at the Kote Check Post in the district made a significant seizure on Friday, confiscating Rs 8.23 lakh in cash for which proper documentation was not provided. District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra said that officials from the SST team intercepted cash amounting to Rs 8,23,440. A case has been filed concerning this incident. In addition to the cash seizure, Excise officers apprehended liquor valued at Rs 6,331, totaling 25.78 liters, while police officials seized liquor valued at Rs 6,513, amounting to 12.15 liters. Meanwhile, a total of 405 mixer grinders, with an estimated value of Rs 5,25,690, were seized within the limits of the Ballari Rural Police Station. Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra, who also serves as the District Election Officer, emphasized the deployment of various teams to rigorously enforce the model code of conduct throughout the district. Currently, 16 flying squads, 24 SST teams, and seven exercise teams are actively engaged in this effort.



