Kadiam must resign from MLA seat: Harish Rao

If Kadiam Srihari has any morals then he must resign from his MLA seat, which he won as a member of the BRS, and explain to the people why he shifted loyalty to the Congress, former minister T. Harish Rao said on Monday.Speaking at the BRS' preparatory meeting for the Warangal Parliament segment, which was chaired by former government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar in Hasanparthy mandal of Hanamkonda district, Harish Rao said Srihari many times had boasted that he would never change his party but then he joined the Congress, which is losing power in many states.The BRS party activists must teach a fitting lesson to Kadiam Srihari and his daughter, Dr Kadiam Kavya, who betrayed the party after enjoying all key posts and getting the MP ticket, he appealed.Before going to assembly elections, the Congress party promised that it would waive of `2 lakh farm loans, will increase pension amount, will give bonus for paddy, will sanction `2,500 every month for women and `4,000 unemployment dole, but none of these promises were fulfilled and the people were deceived.In the first 100 days of this Congress government, around 200 farmers and 38 auto workers died by suicide, but Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy did not visit the houses of any of the deceased nor did he console their family members."Our historical arch, Kakatiya Thoranam, in Warangal is the self respect of the people here but Revanth Reddy wants to remove that symbol from the state government emblem," he said, adding that if that happens then the whole of Warangal will turn into a volcano and will erupt on the Congress, burning it into ashes.Revanth Reddy can buy the leaders but he cannot purchase the committed separate Telangana activists who are always with the BRS, he said.The party activists should not lose heart since the party faced such kind of obstacles many times in the past, he said, adding those who work hard will definitely be recognised.In the 10 years rule of the BJP in the Centre, everything increased from prices of daily commodities to the prices of petrol and diesel, even unemployment and poverty, along with CBI and ED cases increased, he said.If regional parties listen to what the BJP has to say, then it will extend its hand for friendship but otherwise it will send investigative agencies like CBI, ED and IT, Harish Rao said.Both the BJP and Congress parties are sailing in the same ship. If the BRS party had internal understanding with the BJP, then why did K. Kavtiha go to jail, he questioned.Political opponents said the BRS chapter was completed, but they forgot that the BRS will remain till Telangana state exists, he said. "There is a great response from the farmers for ( Leader of the Opposition) K. Chandrashekar Rao's polam bata programme and the BRS party will definitely come to power in the coming days," he added.