Atchannaidu Vows To Strengthen Cooperative Sector

Kakinada : Agriulture, cooperative and fisheries minister K. Atchannaidu said paddy production in Konaseema district is likely to decline due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. Speaking at the District Review Committee meeting in Amalapuram on Saturday, he said the expected yield of 4.3 lakh tonnes for this Kharif season may fall to 3.57 lakh tonnes. He added that a central team will soon visit cyclone-affected areas in the district.

Later, inaugurating the centenary building of the Smt. Vattikuti Seshamma primary agricultural cooperative credit society at Kurmapuram village in Rayavaram mandal, Atchannaidu said the state government is committed to strengthening the cooperative system to support farmers. The building, constructed at a cost of ₹65 lakh under rural development funds, symbolizes the government’s focus on rural empowerment, he noted.

The minister said that despite the state’s financial challenges, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is implementing the Super Six schemes to uplift the underprivileged. Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao, Vattikuti Veeranna Chowdary, district cooperative officer Radhakrishna and others were present.