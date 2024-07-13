Jana Sena leader Slams Amarnath Over Anakapalli Development Failures

: Jana Sena leader Peethala Murthy Yadav has criticised former minister Gudivada Amarnath for the alleged lack of development in the Anakapalli district during his tenure. He questioned Amaranth’s contributions, highlighting unfulfilled promises and missed opportunities that left the district in dire need.

During a press conference on Thursday in Visakhapatnam, Yadav pointed out that despite holding prestigious roles as legislator and state minister for five years, Amarnath failed to address Anakapalli's basic needs. He emphasised the incomplete construction of the Polavaram right canal, a critical project that saw no progress under Amaranth’s leadership.

He questioned Amarnath's moral right to represent Anakapalli, accusing him of behaving like a tourist in the district rather than serving its people. “The road from Anakapalli to Chodavaram stands as a testament to Amarnath's neglect. Every traveller curses him for the poor condition of the infrastructure," he said.

He praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, calling him an "immortal Chief Minister" and criticised Amarnath's performance as the IT minister, accusing him of converting the innovation centre in IT Hills into government offices and failing to attract IT companies. Additionally, he accused the YSRC government of lacking the moral authority to speak on welfare schemes, claiming that 500 crores of public money was wasted on the Rushikonda Palace.

He further condemned Amarnath's attacks on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and emphasised the public’s desire for democratic policies and good governance.