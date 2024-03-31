Jagan’s Memantha Siddam yatra receiving huge response

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s four-day long Memantha Siddam Bus Yatra has received a huge response from Kadapa district’s Idupulapaya, where it started, to Dharmavaram in Satya Sai district, the point it reached on Saturday night.

In between, the CM has also passed through Kurnool and Anantapur districts.



Though the public meetings that he has addressed during his journey have been very few, massive crowds of people and party cadres have gathered to hear him, whether at the meetings or at every point that the bus has halted during the bus yatra over past four days.

A person from Bellary in Karnataka, who came to Gooty to see Jagan, said he is neither a beneficiary nor voter, but a fan of the CM.

Though Jagan has been greeting public at every point, he has made it a point to personally interact with women and physically challenged, who he realised had waited for a long time to see him. He has also offered them solutions for the issues they mentioned. were eagerly waiting to speak with the CM.

A senior YSRC leader observed, “These crowds are not paid, unlike TD. Every person has come voluntarily.”

During the four-day-long yatra, more than 10 leaders, including TD Kalyandurg assembly constituency in-charge Umamaheswar Naidu, have joined ruling YSRC in the presence of Jagan.