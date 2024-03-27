Jagan to launch Memantha Bus Yatra campaign, Naidu embarks on Praja Galam from Palamaner

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch the YSRC election campaign on March 27. Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is also embarking on an election campaign from Wednesday.

The electioneering by both the top leaders are set to surcharge the political atmosphere in the state with high voltage speeches targeting the rival side. The YSRC yatra would cover all constituencies across the state over the next 21 days.



Curiously, both Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu will start the campaign from their respective constituencies in Rayalaseema.



The Chief Minister’s massive state-wide bus yatra is labelled Memantha Siddham. He would start from Idupulapaya in Pulivendula. He would pay floral tributes and offer prayers at the YSR Ghat there before launching the yatra. He would reach Proddatur via the villages of Veerapunayunipalle and Erraguntla.



At 4 pm, the bus yatra would cover prominent locations in Proddatur, including Srikanya Kaparameswari Circle, Cine Beach, RTC Bus Stand, Sivalayam Street, Rajeev Circle and Korrapadu Road. Later, the CM would address a public meeting near Pottipadu Road, where YSRC leaders and activists from seven Assembly constituencies in Kadapa district are expected to converge.



The ruling party has made arrangements for Jagan Mohan Reddy's overnight stay near the Ayyappa Swamy Temple on Erraguntla Road.



During the first phase, the CM would visit one district per day, followed by election rallies in the next phase of the campaign.



The state-wide bus yatra will not touch Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Anantapur and Bapatla, where the party has already held mammoth Siddham public meetings. The CM would visit one LS constituency each a day.



During the day, the Chief Minister will hold interactive sessions with locals in each district and address public meetings in the evenings.



Chandrababu Naidu's campaign will be from March 27 to 31. The campaign schedule has been prepared so that 3 to 4 Assembly meetings will be held in a day. He would campaign in Palamaneru, Nagari and Nellore rural constituencies on March 27. On March 28, he would be in Raptadu, Shinganamala, Kadiri. On March 29, Naidu would cover Srisailam, Nandikotkur and Kurnool. The next day, he would be in Mydukur, Proddatur, Sullurpet and Srikalahasti. On March 31, he would be in Kavali, Markapuram, Santnutalapadu and Ongole.

