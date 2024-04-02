Jagan Tears Into Naidu Over Complaint Against Volunteers

TIRUPATI: Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that his predecessor Nara Chandrababu Naidu is blinded by political vendetta.

“Naidu has resorted to several tactics to sabotage the state's pioneering volunteer system – a lifeline for the underprivileged,” the Chief Minister alleged.

Addressing a public meeting at Madanapalle's Tipu Sultan Ground during his ongoing 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Telugu Desam chief of disrupting the state government’s welfare initiatives by filing a "frivolous complaint" with the Election Commission against the volunteer system.

Terming Naidu's actions "narrow-minded and prompted by jealousy," the CM claimed the TD chief overlooked how scrapping the volunteer system would deprive over 66 lakh poor beneficiaries of crucial financial aid.

"Volunteers who bring smiles by providing doorstep services have become Naidu's target," Jagan Mohan Reddy said, alleging the TD chief plotted to axe the programme through his lieutenant Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar by complaining to the EC. “They cared little for the plight of the poor,” he lamented.

Lauding the 2.8 lakh volunteers who delivered pensions and services to beneficiaries at their doorsteps on the 1st of every month, Jagan Mohan Reddy vowed that if re-elected, his YSRC would continue the pro-people initiatives with renewed energy and commitment.

He assured the voters that within two months, the YSRC government would restart doorstep pension delivery through volunteers.

Warning against Opposition attempts to scrap pro-poor schemes, the CM exhorted the public to back the YSRC to ensure welfare benefits continue reaching homes seamlessly.

Targeting Naidu and the Opposition alliance as a "pack of wolves" whose "job is to spread lies," Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed he was undeterred by their "collective might."

Drawing a Telugu movie analogy, the YSRC chief termed Naidu as "Pasupu Pathi", who has come after five years, saying 'Vadala Bommali Vadala', to suck the blood of the poor and tell utter lies.

The Chief Minister recalled distributing over `3.75 lakh crore to welfare scheme beneficiaries through DBT and non-DBT modes over the past five years.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also mocked Naidu's poll promises from 2014, when the latter had formed an alliance with the BJP, Jana Sena and others, distributing pamphlets with photos of Modi, himself and Pawan Kalyan, but not fulfilling any of those promises.

"This time they may promise one kg of gold to each house, one Benz car to each family etc," he scoffed.

Seeking a thumping mandate to form government again, the YSRC leader urged the voters to help him make a double century by winning all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.