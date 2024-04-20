Jagan Slams Naidu as Lakhs Throng Memanta Siddham Anakapalli Show

VISAKHAPATNAM: With light showers bringing down the temperature, lakhs thronged the Memanta Siddham roadshow addressed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in parts of Anakapalli district on Saturday.



During his speech, the Chief Minister slammed TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for his failure in developing the state during his 14 years of rule. He underlined that the former chief minister had been clearly against English medium education for the poor, which would improve their quality of life.

“We have brought in English medium, Gorumudda, Vidya Kanuka, bilingual textbooks, subject teachers and TOEFL classes from third grade, IFB panel from sixth grade, digital infrastructure in schools and free tabs for eighth grade. Only quality education will help any family get out of poverty. But Chandrababu has a problem if poor children get access to such facilities,” the Chief Minister stated.

He underlined that his army of people has come for the meetings to support the government, which has implemented welfare schemes benefiting each and every household of the state.

“Opposition is running scared after seeing the YSRC Siddham Sabhas. They are attacking us with anger since the coalition needs power to loot the state. They are instigating the public to hit me with stones,” Jagan Mohan Reddy charged.

The YSRC chief noted that Chandrababu Naidu has called him a bacha (kid). “Kamsa had thought of Krishna as bacha; Marichudu and Shubhahudu thought of Rama as bacha; and Ravana thought of Hanuman as a bacha. Historically, when villains are about to lose, they see all the heroes as bachas,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He pointed out that his government has deposited more than ₹2 lakh crore directly into the accounts of women beneficiaries without discrimination or bribes. “We have given house title pattas to 31 lakh beneficiaries. Construction of these houses is going on at a brisk phase,” Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out.

“In the last 58 months, we have brought village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village clinics, volunteer system, family doctor concept, Mahila police at the village level and quality education in government schools. YSRC government has delivered such schemes without any bias or taking bribes,” the Chief Minister told the crowds at various places.