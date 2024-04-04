Jagan Pitches AP Polls as Battle Between Right and Wrong

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has termed the forthcoming general elections as a pivotal clash between “righteous governance and the insidious forces of deception,” rather than a personal contest against Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the 'Memantha Siddham' public meeting in Puthalapattu on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy portrayed himself as the lone crusader against corrupt forces and political opponents hell bent on derailing his pro-people policies.

He urged the voters to rally behind his "dharma" agenda for upholding “righteous governance.”

The Chief Minister exhorted voters to recognise the stark contrast between his government's people-centric policies and the “coterie of vested interests” arrayed against him.

"For the upcoming elections, people have two clear alternatives: one of credibility, the other of deceit; one of truth, the other of lies; one of development for every household, the other of sheer jealousy; one of light, the other of darkness; one of righteousness, the other of unrighteousness," he said.

"On one side is our government that has worked selflessly for the betterment of every home and the future of children. On the other side, we see the group that was in power thrice before and gave ‘a return gift’ of lies, deceit, evil and darkness. It is a battle between Chandrababu, who is habituated to deceiving people, and me, who is on the side of the masses," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The YSRC chief asked the electorate to name a single major achievement from Naidu's combined 14-year stint as chief minister. Jagan Mohan Reddy reeled off his government's slew of welfare initiatives like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vahana Mitra and the like.

"I have pressed the button 130 times to transfer `2,70,000 crore directly into your accounts through DBT schemes like YSR Pension Kanuka which benefits 64 lakh people with `3,000 each. This was unprecedented in the country," he declared.

"Even people should get their bank statements and see how much they got during the last five years through DBT. Considering all these factors, they should take a right decision to vote for the YSRC candidates, which will change their future for the next five years. Do not merely elect one MLA and one MP," he implored.

Lamenting the coming together of Naidu's TD with the BJP-led NDA and Jana Sena, Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled how the former United Front ally had sent a pamphlet with a litany of promises to every doorstep in 2014 - embossed with his own photo and signature along with PM Narendra Modi and Naidu's foster son-turned-reel star Pawan Kalyan.

"But he did not fulfil even a single promise. Still, the same trio is coming together now to deceive the people again," the CM cautioned.

The YSRC chief also trained his guns on the Telugu Desam over alleged attempts to scuttle his government's welfare programmes like doorstep delivery of pensions through village volunteers.

"It hit those who could not move out of their houses in getting their monthly pensions. Now, it is high time for people to teach Naidu a befitting lesson by defeating his party comprehensively," he said.