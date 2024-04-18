Jagan Intensifies Election Campaign by Changing Speech Patterns

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has intensified his election campaign after the stone attack incident, with roadshows and public meetings from Thursday.



Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased his pitch by intensifying the election campaign of the YSRC by attracting more crowds to his Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra roadshows and public meetings, which is claimed to be an added advantage to YSRC and its candidates.

The Chief Minister took a break from the Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra on Wednesday on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival, stayed in the Tetali night stay camp, reviewing the party campaigns. He would resume the roadshows and public meetings on Thursday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy did a review and analysis of the fulfilment of promises by the Telugu Desam and Jana Sena and explained his government's welfare and development initiatives for the past five years. He said these won accolades even in Krishna Delta and Godavari regions that had been seen as bastions to the Opposition.

For instance, Vijayawada Central and East constituencies were strong bastions to TD. But, YSRC nominee Malladi Vishnu won the Central seat in the 2019 elections with a majority of only 25 votes, showing the stronghold of TD in Vijayawada city. But with the entry of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the scenario changed.

People in large numbers joined the Bus Yatra of the CM, which passed through the middle of the city and it also led to the stone attack, on Saturday last.

Jagan Mohan Reddy took a day’s break after the stone attack and resumed the yatra by increasing his verbal attacks on Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, through ‘dynamite dialogues’ and by undertaking a public auditing of the Chandrababu government’s performance in his last term.

Changing his speech dynamics, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Chandrababu gets high BP if we question his achievements or about the schemes he implemented during his term. He asked, “Did Naidu bring Microsoft or host the Olympics in AP as he had promised in 2014?”

He came down heavily on the JS chief Pawan Kalyan, highlighting the “changing of wives and constituencies like cars”, which turned viral.

Political analysts say the YSRC had a strong base in the Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Palnadu regions which helped in the success of the bus yatra but they expected a thinning of the crowds in Guntur, Krishna and coastal districts due to the huge support the TD, Jana Sena and BJP enjoyed there, but in vain.”

“Traditionally TD holds a strong base in Guntur, Vijayawada, Krishna and NTR districts but huge turnouts were evident at Jagan Mohan Reddy’s road shows and public meetings in these regions, which worried the Opposition parties,” they said.

They also noted that the CM changed his speech pattern by trashing the claims of Naidu, and “this is forcing the masses, mainly the youngsters to do fact checks about Chandrababu’s claims of bringing IT, cellphones, building Hyderabad and Cyberabad, Amaravati, Smart cities etc to AP.”

They stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy brought about development for Krishna Delta and the coastal regions, which would be an added advantage to the YSRC candidates.