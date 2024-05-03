Jagan failed to do minimum development for Kadapa: Chandrababu Naidu

ANANTAPUR: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to do minimum development of Kadapa area and confined the long-pending steel plant project to foundation stones.



Naidu cautioned land owners over possible pledging of their lands in future if Jagan Mohan Reddy is returned to power.

Objecting to the use of Jagan Mohan Reddy photos on the passbooks of lands, Chandrababu Naidu recalled that neither himself nor the Rajampet LS candidate N. Kiran Kumar Reddy had ever used their photos on passbooks. "Whether these lands belonged to the grandfather of Jagan Mohan Reddy or were acquired by ancestors of these families," Naidu wanted to know.

He reiterated that Jagan Mohan Reddy was guarding Kadapa MP, Y.S. Avinash Reddy, and again was allotted the LS seat for contest though he was accused in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.