If people want justice, they should throw out BJP govt: Priyanka at Haryana poll rally

Addressing a public rally here on Monday ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the ruling BJP government in the country has done nothing for the people of Haryana and urged voters to oust the party from power.Addressing the rally in Naraingarah, Ambala, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The farmers, athletes and soldiers have kept the respect of the entire country high. But the BJP has always insulted them. In the last 10 years, the farmers, despite whatever they have done for the country have been lathi-charged and treated badly. They were not given their MSPs. What has the BJP done for the people of Haryana? You all know how our wrestlers were treated. They were made to sit on the road and they kept protesting. The hardworking children of Haryana have not got anything.""What was done to our wrestlers? They were made to sit on the road, they kept protesting. The Prime Minister did not have even have five minutes to meet them. And then you all saw what happened in the Olympics recently. You are the people who fight, you have self-respect. You are fighting against inflation, you are struggling. The government is not doing anything for you...If you want to live with self-respect today, if you want justice, then throw out this government...," the Congress leader said.Further, she added that unemployment in Haryana was due to the policies of the current government."Today, because of the government, Haryana's unemployment has increased. Papers are leaked, and seats in government agencies are empty. You can see your future going in the dark because of the current government. They have just been saying they will do something. Why are farmers, wrestlers and the youth still facing issues? There are only scams going on," the Congress leader said.Further, she encouraged the people of Haryana to fight for their self-respect and vote for a change in the government."You all need to stand up and fight for your self-respect. You need to vote for a change in the government. It is time for the BJP to go and for the Congress to come. The Congress leaders are dedicated to the people of Haryana," Priyanka Gandhi said.Both Priyanka and Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ambala today to campaign for the party in Ambala and Kurukshetra ahead of the assembly elections in the state from October 5.