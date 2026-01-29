I Have Not Invented Miya Word, It Is Bangladeshi Immigrants Who Calls Themselves Miya: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that he has not invented the Miya word, rather it is the Bangladeshi origin Muslims who themselves want them to be called Miya.

Stating that what is wrong in saying Miya, the chief minister told reporters, “If they have a problem they can call us Asomiya. I am not using Muslim as it may hurt our own indigenous Muslim residents.” Justifying the use of Miya word for those Muslims who are alleged to have illegally migrated from Bangladesh to Assam, Mr Sarma cited as to how these migrants have been publicising their Miya literature, poetry and songs in the state.

About his aggressive campaign against Bangladeshi Muslim immigrant, the chief minister said that it was not his view only. “What I have been saying is also the observation of the Supreme Court which said that Assam is being invaded by immigrant Muslims,” said the chief minister who also admitted that the workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have filed more than five lakh complaints against suspected foreigners during the special revision of the electoral rolls in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at Demow in Sivasagar district on Wednesday, the chief minister said that filing complaints during the exercise was a “national duty”.

“Everyone in Assam knows that Bangladeshi Miya immigrants have entered the state, If no one receives a notice under SR [special revision], what does that imply? That there are no foreign nationals in Assam,” argued Mr Sarma

He added, “That is why our workers have filed over five lakh complaints. Otherwise, everyone would have been legitimised.”

The chief minister while asserting that he has asked BJP workers to file bulk 'form 7' against Miyas, said that he did so through video conferencing and asked BJP workers to file complaints during the ongoing Special Revision exercise.

Mr Sarma also cited specific concerns from Upper Assam, noting that during a recent visit to Duliajan, residents complained about rising numbers of Bangladeshi migrants there and in Margherita.

He warned that Upper Assam, considered secure until five years ago, now faces similar challenges. Reviewing land transaction records in Tinsukia, he observed that unknown individuals are increasingly purchasing land while Hindus are selling their plots.

Under the 1985 Assam Accord and the Citizenship Act, anyone entering Assam after 24 March 1971—the day Bangladesh was formed—is deemed an illegal immigrant.

Meanwhile the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday listed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking judicial intervention into the alleged large-scale misuse of objections during Assam's Special Revision of electoral rolls, amid the controversy.