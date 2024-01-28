Hyderabad Meeting Boosts Congress Cadres Ahead of LS Polls

Adilabad: Congress party's booth-level conveners meeting held recently in Hyderabad has boosted the morale of party cadres, being the first-of-its-kind meeting involving ground-level cadres to further strengthen the party in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BL conveners said the Congress government in Telangana will soon be two more of the six guarantees it had given to people of the state – providing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women and LPG gas cylinder for ₹500.

They pointed out that the state government is already implementing free travel for women in RTC buses and medical treatment under Rajiv Gandhi Arogyasri up to Rs 10 lakh.

The party cadres are very much impressed with AICC leaders felicitating booth-level leaders who have performed well at the booth, mandal and district levels in enrolling members into the Congress. Cadres say they are confident that their efforts will be recognised by the party after they work hard for the party’s victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Adilabad town Congress president Gudipalli Nagesh said he is very much impressed with the kind of party cadres working on the ground have received at the recent meeting in Hyderabad. He underlined that they will all be working unitedly for the victory of their party candidates in the ensuing Lok Sabha, as directed by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Nagesh said they were all very much impressed with the training to booth-level conveyors, which was held in a festive mood.