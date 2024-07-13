Hyderabad: Congress Activists Arrested Over KTR Effigy Burning

Hyderabad: Congress and NSUI activists were arrested when they tried to burn an effigy of BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao on the Osmania University campus, over his remarks that the state government had betrayed unemployed youths.

Police arrested TPCC spokesperson Chanagani Dayakar and NSUI leaders Meda Srinu and Vinay, among others “For the past decade, KTR has failed to provide employment opportunities,” Dayakar said and demanded a public apology from the BRS leader. Protesters, holding placards that read “KTR Down, Down,” gathered in front of the OU Arts College to voice their discontent.

Dayakar accused Rama Rao’s supports of misleading unemployed youths. He argued that despite the previous BRS government’s claims of unprecedented recruitment, including Group 1, Group 2, and DSC, the promises remained unfulfilled.



"Genuine unemployed individuals, preparing silently in libraries, were deprived of job opportunities due to the BRS government's failure to fulfil recruitment promises," he told Deccan Chronicle. The protests highlighted the closure of government schools during BRS's ten-year rule and praised the Congress for reopening and reconstructing these institutions.

Dayakar announced plans to release a job calendar at OU soon and promised to honour Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with a ceremony involving unemployed youths. He also alleged that Rama Rao’s supporters were using financial incentives to spread anti-government news through YouTubers.

The police intervened when Dayakar attempted to bring an effigy of Rama Rao out of his car for burning.







