Hazarika’s Songs Unite India: PM

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s songs not only unite India but also continue to propagate the concept of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, Modi said, “Bhupen da may not be present physically, but his voice continues to energise people. His songs unite India, and his music embodies the concept of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. He was deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of India.”

Recalling the legendary cultural icon’s contributions, Modi asserted that Hazarika gave voice to “a united Northeast during the height of violence in the region.”

The Prime Minister released a book on the singer and a ₹100 commemorative coin, stating that awarding the Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika was an honour for the entire Northeast. “I am honoured to be part of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations,” he added, noting that he had recently written an article on the artist.

Emphasising the importance of cultural identity, Modi said that while physical connectivity in the region is being improved, cultural connectivity is equally vital for the country’s development. “We cannot imagine India’s progress without the development of the Northeast. The entire country is now becoming familiar with the history and heritage of the Northeast as the Centre emphasises cultural connectivity,” he said.

Urging people to be vocal for locals and promote indigenous products, the Prime Minister added that he himself proudly serves as a “brand ambassador” of the Assamese gamosa on every occasion. Modi arrived in Guwahati from Manipur earlier in the day. On Sunday, he is scheduled to inaugurate several major developmental projects in Assam’s Mangaldoi and Golaghat districts.