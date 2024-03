x

A day after Haryana witnessed a political upheaval with the Manohar Lal Khattar government resigning and a new government led by Nayab Singh Saini replacing it, the new BJP government on Wednesday won the trust vote by voice vote in the state Assembly. Former BJP ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had issued a whip to its 10 MLAs, who left the House when the trust vote was taken up. (Twitter)